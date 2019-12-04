A tentative labor agreement reached between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and the United Auto Workers includes health-care gains for lower-paid employees, profit-sharing increases and pathways to top wages.

The deal would help to bridge some gaps in benefits between Fiat Chrysler employees and those at Ford Motor Co. and General Motors Co., according to a union summary of the agreement obtained by The Detroit News. Local union leaders making up the UAW-FCA council are meeting Wednesday to decide whether to send the deal to the membership for ratification.

It would provide the same health insurance, including dental and vision, to lower-paid, full-time employees as top seniority employees receive, according to the summary. That means the workers would not have to pay deductibles or monthly premiums.

Temporary employees would receive prescription drug coverage. Autoworkers already pay some of the lowest total health-care costs, which is on average about 4% at Fiat Chrysler compared to 28% for the average American household.

But approval of the contract by rank-and-file members still could prove a challenge, experts have said. UAW-FCA members turned down an initial tentative agreement in 2015. Votes could begin as early as Friday.

"We are pleased to announce, thanks to your solidarity and sacrifice, we have achieved gains toward all of these bargaining priorities," acting UAW President Rory Gamble and UAW Vice President Cindy Estrada wrote in a message to UAW members. "The contract presented to you today creates a template for continuing growth and prosperity for UAW FCA members and FCA."

Health-care was a priority for leaders ahead of walking into the council meeting: "We first want to make sure it's maintained," said George Vazquez, president of Local 946 in Virginia. "We have pretty good health care. I'd like to see if we have any better benefits."

In addition to health-care gains, a cap has been removed on profit sharing. A cap also was removed in GM's contract; Ford's was removed in 2015. The agreement also would increase the profit-sharing formula — by $100 per 1% of profit margin in North America — to $900.

Like the contracts already approved this fall at Ford and GM, all seniority employees would earn top wages by the end of the agreement's four-year term. Temporary employees will have a pathway to full-time status and top wages. They will have the chance to be hired-in prior to the company hiring workers off the street, according to the summary.

These changes could be expensive to Fiat Chrysler: Lower-paid production employees represent a larger percentage of its 37,200 UAW-represented employees than at its crosstown rivals.

Seniority autoworkers would receive $9,000 signing bonuses, and temporary employees would receive $3,500 bonuses — the same as Ford's employees. After a 40-day strike, GM seniority employees received a record $11,000 bonus, while temporary workers received $4,500. In 2015, Fiat Chrysler's top seniority employees received $4,000 bonuses and lower-paid, full-time workers received $3,000.

Fiat Chrysler has committed to an additional $4.5 billion in investments and 1,400 new jobs as a part of the four-year deal, the UAW previously said. That is on top of the February announcement of $4.5 billion into five Michigan facilities, which included transforming its Mack Engine Complex on Detroit's east side into a new Jeep assembly plant. Those projects were expected to create 6,500 new jobs.

The investment is larger than Fiat Chrysler's $3.4 billion commitment in 2015 that was expected to create 103 jobs. Ford Motor Co.'s newly ratified contract includes more than $6 billion in investments that would create or retain 8,500 jobs. The Dearborn automaker will close Romeo Engine Plant. GM plans to invest $7.7 billion into its facilities, which would create or retain 9,000 jobs, according to its contract. It also was able to sell Lordstown Assembly in northeast Ohio and shutter transmission plants in Baltimore, Maryland, and Warren.

With the Italian American expanding its footprint, no assembly plants will close during the term of the contract, two sources previously told The Detroit News. No additional closures of components facilities are expected.

Like contracts at Ford and GM, skilled trades employees also would receive two $1,000 tool allowances. A retirement package of $60,000 also is being offered to employees hired prior to 2007 at Belvidere Assembly, Marysville Axle, Mount Elliott Tool & Dye and a Mopar parts and distribution center in Milwaukee.

The UAW and Fiat Chrysler struck a tentative deal Saturday, almost two weeks after discussions intensified with the automaker and after a number of "distractions," as UAW Vice President Cindy Estrada called a series of recent events related to a federal corruption investigation into the UAW that has identified Fiat Chrysler as a co-conspirator.

The deal came after General Motors Co. filed a racketeering case last month against Fiat Chrysler, but not the UAW, claiming its late CEO Sergio Marchionne had orchestrated a conspiracy, including bribes, to corrupt bargaining in 2009, 2011 and 2015 that hurt GM. Fiat Chrysler has called the claims "groundless."

The same day the lawsuit was filed, the UAW's executive board filed Article 30 charges under the UAW constitution in a move to remove UAW President Gary Jones and Region 5 Director Vance Pearson from the union. Both were on paid leave at the time and have since resigned their positions and memberships. Jones has been implicated in the federal probe, but not charged. Pearson has been charged with embezzlement of union funds, mail and wire fraud, and money laundering.

When Jones went on leave on Nov. 3, Rory Gamble, UAW vice president and director of the Ford Department, replaced him as acting president. The UAW International Executive Board is scheduled to vote on a permanent replacement Thursday.

Meanwhile, Fiat Chrysler also is in discussions to merge with French automaker Groupe PSA to create the fourth-largest automaker in the world. Talks are on track to have a memorandum of understanding in early December.

The companies have said no plants will close as a result of the merger. Most of PSA's trade unions in Europe have shared a favorable opinion on the combination, though the UAW has not commented publicly on a proposed deal reached in October.

bnoble@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @BreanaCNoble

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/autos/chrysler/2019/12/04/uaw-fca-tentative-agreement-health-care-profit-sharing-gains/2589012001/