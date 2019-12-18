Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has signed a binding agreement to merge with French automaker Groupe PSA, the companies said early Wednesday morning.

The agreement allows the companies to move forward with the goal of Fiat Chrysler's late CEO, Sergio Marchionne, to obtain regulatory and shareholder approval to combine with another major automaker. The process is expected to take 12 to 15 months. A name for the combined company has not been announced.

The transatlantic combination valued at roughly $50 billion would create the world's third-largest automaker based on $189 billion revenues in 2018 and fourth-largest based on the production of 8.7 million cars — putting it behind Toyota Motor Corp., Volkswagen and the Renault-Nissan alliance. The tie-up could help provide the scale to compete in an electric and self-driving future.

PSA CEO Carlos Tavares, left, and Fiat Chrysler CEO Mike Manley shake hands on the merger of the automakers Wednesday. (Photo: Fiat Chrysler)

“This is a union of two companies with incredible brands and a skilled and dedicated workforce," Fiat Chrysler CEO Mike Manley said in a statement. "Both have faced the toughest of times and have emerged as agile, smart, formidable competitors. Our people share a common trait — they see challenges as opportunities to be embraced and the path to making us better at what we do."

The memorandum notches one additional step in merger talks than Fiat Chrysler had gotten with French automaker Renault SA earlier this year. Fiat Chrysler revoked its proposal after the combination failed to get the support of Renault alliance partner Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. or the French government, which holds a 15% stake in Renault. Although the French government owns about 12% of PSA and has board representation, its investment bank irrevocably has committed to vote in favor of the transaction.

Further details provided Wednesday do appear to address other concerned parties. PSA says it will buy back some of Dongfeng Motor Corp.'s 12% stake in the automaker down to 4.5%. The Chinese automaker was a concern for the Trump administration, which said it intended to review the proposed merger.

Shareholders of Fiat Chrysler and PSA holding company Peugeot SA would split ownership of the merged company 50-50, but PSA would appoint an effective board majority. Its CEO, Carlos Tavares would continue to lead the company for at least five years and hold a board seat. PSA would nominate an additional five members to the 11-person board, including its vice chairman and senior independent director.

The merged company would be Dutch-domiciled and retain major operations in Auburn Hills, Paris and Turin, Italy. Its stock would be listed on exchanges in Milan, New York and Paris.

Tavares, 61, previously worked under Carlos Ghosn, the former Nissan-Renault alliance chairman, and has turned around General Motors Co.'s Opel and Vauxhall brands in Europe since PSA acquired them in 2017.

"Our merger is a huge opportunity to take a stronger position in the auto industry as we seek to master the transition to a world of clean, safe and sustainable mobility and to provide our customers with world-class products, technology and services," Tavares said in a statement.

John Elkann, scion of Fiat's founding Agnelli family and its current chairman, would chair the combined corporation and sit alongside four other Fiat Chrysler appointees. Manley would be chief operating officer and head of North America, two people with knowledge of the situation previously told The Detroit News.

The companies expect they would save annually $4.1 billion from combining investments in vehicle platforms, powertrain and technology — but not plant closures. Two vehicle platforms will hold two-thirds of run rates representing 3 million cars per year on the small and compact or midsize platform. Redundancies in marketing, logistics, information technology and other areas are expected to represent 20% of the savings. Achieving synergies is expected to cost $3.1 billion.

The companies expect their convergence would realize some of the highest margins based on Fiat Chrysler's strengths in North America and Latin America and PSA's in Europe. Revenues are expected to derive 46% from Europe and 43% from North America.

Importantly for Fiat Chrysler, which has fallen behind on electric powertrain development, PSA already is producing electric vehicles at mass scale. Merging would help Fiat Chrysler avoid hefty fines that could come from missing carbon-emissions regulations in the coming years in Europe.

"This is representative of a general trend towards consolidation and/or cooperation in the sector as it undergoes the transformation that the changeover to electric vehicles is bringing," Jonathan Branton, head of competition at London-based legal firm DWF, said in a statement. "This is presenting unique challenges that seem set to make this and other projects which bring previously independent players together for different purposes (e.g. R&D) somewhat inevitable."

The combination would entangle PSA in a racketeering lawsuit filed by General Motors Co., which claims a bribery scheme between Fiat Chrysler and the UAW orchestrated by Marchionne harmed the Detroit automaker. Fiat Chrysler has called the claims "groundless" and a reaction to its proposed merger, which GM denies.

UAW Vice President Cindy Estrada, director of the union's FCA Department, emphasized in a statement the significance of the North America market and that there is a minimal product overlap between the companies here.

“There are many challenges in the auto industry today and we hope that this will bring opportunities for growth that will benefit UAW members and our communities,” Estrada said. “We look forward to hearing more details in the future and working together to continue to make FCA a success and bring about job security for our members.”

Most of PSA's trade unions in Europe have been supportive of the combination. Only France-based CGT cast an unfavorable opinion during a works council meeting last month. German metalworking union IG Metall abstained.

PSA would distribute its 46% stake in auto supplier Faurecia to its stockholders. Fiat Chrysler would distribute a $6.1 billion dividend to shareholders, but wait to sell its Comau robotics business until the merger is complete, a change from an original statement on the intention to merge in October. Shareholders of both companies then would benefit from a potential sale after Peugeot shares dropped over concerns Fiat Chrysler investors were getting a better deal because of a value difference between Comau and Faurecia.

