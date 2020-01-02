Jeep is putting its electrification efforts on display next week at the Consumer Technology Association's annual CES trade show in Las Vegas as the brand prepares to offer electrification options for all of its models by 2022.

The showcase will feature three plug-in hybrid vehicles that mark the first step in Jeep's plan to meet that goal. Parent company Fiat Chrysler Automobiles faces increasing pressure to electrify its lineup as China and Europe implement stricter carbon-emissions regulations. Not all electrified options on more than 30 nameplates will be available in all markets.

Jeep will showcase its electrification efforts next week at the Consumer Technology Association's annual CES trade show in Las Vegas. (Photo: Courtesy of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles)

The "Jeep 4xe" vehicles at CES will be the Wrangler and Compass compact SUVs and the Renegade subcompact crossover; all will hit showrooms in 2020. The Compass and Renegade plug-in versions were revealed at the Geneva Motor Show in March. The Wrangler made its debut in June 2018.

A Jeep Wrangler Rubicon simulator featuring the driver's point of view of the Wrangler 4xe will give attendees the chance to go offroading in virtual reality on the Hell's Revenge trail in Moab, Utah.

More details on the 4xe vehicles will become available at the Beijing, Geneva and New York auto shows.

Fiat Chrysler's display at the Las Vegas trade show additionally will include the Fiat concept Centoventi, a vehicle that honors the brand's 120-year history and expresses Fiat's vision of electric mass mobility for the future with the ability to vary range from 60 to 300 miles. The brand revealed the vehicle in Geneva.

The Airflow Vision concept is a sleek vehicle based on the plug-in hybrid Chrysler Pacifica minivan focused on user experience that offers multiple and customizable display screens that also can share information. (Photo: Courtesy of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles)

The company also will feature its Uconnect infotainment system along with its Airflow Vision concept, a sleek vehicle based on the plug-in hybrid Chrysler Pacifica minivan focused on user experience that offers multiple and customizable display screens that also can share information with each other.

