Several major automakers reported declining U.S. sales in 2019 as they continue to retreat from the peak reached in 2016.

The United Auto Workers' 40-day national strike against General Motors Co. led to leaner sales during the fourth quarter, with sales down 6.3% in the fourth quarter and 2.3% for the full year. Crosstown rival Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV's U.S. sales fell 1% in 2019, with sales off 2% year-over-year in the fourth quarter.

The results come as analysts forecast sales to top 17 million vehicles in the United States for the fifth consecutive year. They predict a 1.3% decrease from 2018's 17.2 million vehicle sales, less than initially forecast as a robust economy kept consumer confidence high, despite uncertainty around tariffs and trade.

Ford Motor Co. is scheduled to report fourth-quarter and full-year sales Monday. GM said the UAW strike, which went from mid-September until the end of October, led to North American wholesale deliveries declining about 25% compared to the same period last year. That includes the company’s newly launched heavy-duty full-size pickups, which were off about 17%.

“Our fourth-quarter stocks were leaner than we wanted, but as we get ready to launch our all-new full-size SUVs, we look forward to another solid year in 2020,” Kurt McNeil, GM's vice president of U.S. sales operations, said in a statement.

Profit-heavy pickups drove the business for both automakers in 2019. The Ram truck brand had its best year ever since becoming a standalone brand in 2009 with an 18% increase in sales and a record fourth quarter with a 6% increase in vehicles sold.

Ram sold 633,694 pickups, beating annual volumes of GM's Chevrolet Silverado for the first time ever. GM sold 575,600‬ Silverados in 2019. With the full-size GMC Sierra, it sold 807,923 pickups.

Ram continues to produce and sell an older version of its pickup alongside the 2018 redesigned model and its new heavy-duty truck. The automaker does not report separately how many Ram "Classics" it sold.

"These results underscore two significant decisions we have made when it comes to Ram — invest in technology and adopt a three-truck strategy," Reid Bigland, head of Ram and Fiat Chrysler's U.S. sales, said in a statement.

Overall, GM sold 2,887,046 vehicles in the U.S. in 2019, down from 2,954,037 sales in 2018. Fourth-quarter sales of 735,909 did not beat analyst expectations. Its stock was down 1.5% Friday morning.

Fiat Chrysler's total U.S. sales were 2,203,663 for the year, down from 2,235,204. In the fourth quarter, the Italian-American automaker posted 542,519 sales, surpassing analyst expectations. Shares, however, were down nearly 3.2% in Friday trading.

All other FCA brands fell for the year and the quarter: Jeep was down 5% overall and 2% for the fourth quarter, Chrysler fell 23% overall and 15% for the fourth quarter, and Dodge fell 8% overall and 9% for the fourth quarter. Fiat, which has ended production of the Fiat 500 minicar in North America, fell 41% for the year and 49% for the quarter. Alfa Romeo was down 23% overall for the year and 12% for the quarter.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV and Dodge Charger posted record years, up 8% and 21% respectively from 2018. The Jeep Wrangler compact SUV had its best fourth quarter, up 6% year over year.

At GM, Buick was flat for the year and down 4.3% for the quarter. Cadillac was up 1% overall and down 2.2% for the quarter. Chevrolet was down 3.8% overall and 6.1% for the quarter. GMC rose 1.5% for 2019 and fell 8.5% in the fourth quarter.

GM's crossovers achieved yearly records in the compact, small and small luxury segments. Crossover deliveries were up 12.7% from 2018.

Meanwhile, Toyota Motor Corp.'s U.S. sales fell in December, bringing year-long sales down 1.8% from 2018.

But not all automakers posted negative years: Although U.S. sales in December decreased at Honda Motor Co. Ltd. and Hyundai Motor Co., full-year sales were up 0.2% and 3.2% respectively.

In 2019, the all-electric Tesla Inc. increased its deliveries more than 50% from the previous year to about 367,500 vehicles as it increased production of its Model 3 sedan.

