Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV on Tuesday named the chief marketing officer for Aston Martin Lagonda as its chief communications officer and head of North American communications.

Simon Sproule replaces Niel Golightly, who left in December to become senior vice president of communications at The Boeing Co. Sproule joins the Italian American automaker as it begins seeking regulatory and shareholder approval over the next year or so to merge with French automaker Groupe PSA. Its CEO, Carlos Tavares, would lead the combined company.

Prior to his stint at the British automaker Aston Martin, Sproule held global positions at Tesla Inc., the Renault-Nissan alliance and Ford Motor Co. He begins at Fiat Chrysler on Feb. 3.

