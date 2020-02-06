Profits from Ram pickup trucks and Jeep SUVs were not enough to save Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV from a 19% slide in net income last year to $3 billion.

The Italian American automaker said Thursday it made $1.92 per share on $119 billion in revenue for the year, a 2% decrease, as shipments fell 9% from stock reductions in North America, falling sales in China and discontinued products in Europe. Fiat Chrysler's net income rose 35% to $1.74 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019. The fourth-quarter profit was driven by pickup and SUV sales.

Pre-tax earnings were down 1% to $7.3 billion, just missing its more than $7.4 billion guidance for the year. The company confirmed its 2020 guidance stated in October of a record more than $7.7 billion pre-tax earnings — positioning the automaker well for its tie-up with French automaker Groupe PSA, which is expected to close in a year or so.

“Last year was a historic year for FCA," CEO Mike Manley said in a statement. "We continued to deliver value for our shareholders and we took actions to thrive in the future by substantially strengthening our financial position, committing to key product investments and entering into a combination agreement with PSA.”

Fiat Chrysler shares closed Wednesday down 8.7% from a year ago. Shares were up 2.4% in pre-market trading.

The automaker made $7.4 billion before interest and taxes in North America, fueled by strong Ram pickup sales that surpassed for the first time General Motors Co.'s Chevrolet Silverado for second place in the full-size U.S. pickup segment as FCA sells older model Rams alongside the 2018 redesigned versions. It posted a 9.1% margin in North America, up from 8.6% in 2018.

Fiat Chrysler will give eligible hourly full-time United Auto Workers employees $7,280 profit-sharing checks this year, up $1,280 from a year ago.

Industrial-free cash flow was down to $2.3 billion from the start of 2019. That beat expectations of $1.7 billion.

Fiat Chrysler continues to transform its former Mack Avenue Engine Complex on Detroit's east side into a $1.6 billion assembly plant for a three-row, full-size Jeep SUV to be built there by the end of the year; it also will assemble the next-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV. Additionally, the company will retool its truck assembly plant in Warren for 14 weeks this year to build the new Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer SUVs.

The automaker for the year lost $6.6 million in Europe, where it was expected to complete a turnaround plan in December that includes a 5,000-employee reduction. The company also is addressing its product portfolio there, planning to focus on higher-margin passenger cars, to reduce its average portfolio age by four years before 2024 and to address the struggling Alfa Romeo brand. It also must introduce electrified vehicles to meet carbon emission standards.

PSA CEO Carlos Tavares, who would lead the combined company, has a history of turning around businesses after taking over the struggling PSA in 2014 and acquiring General Motor Co.'s money-losing European Opel and Vauxhall brands in 2017.

"Tavares will have his work cut out for him as the company looks to cut costs, improve profitability, establish a greater presence in China and catch up to competitors in EV production," David Kudla, chief investment strategist at Grand Blanc-based Mainstay Capital Management LLC, said in a statement ahead of earnings.

The company lost $39.6 million in Asia. The automaker last spring underwent a restructuring of its Chinese joint venture with Guangzhou Automobiles Group and was restarting marketing efforts in the fourth quarter. It also is in talks with Taiwan-based iPhone manufacturer Foxconn Technology Group to produce electric vehicles in China.

The coronavirus outbreak, however, has the company extending the Chinese New Year holiday factory shutdown a week to Feb. 9 under the government's recommendation.

Fiat Chrysler also made $551 million in South America as increased sales in Brazil offset declines in other markets, particularly Argentina.

The luxury Maserati brand lost $219 million in 2019. It is investing $1.8 billion in its Italian production and expects to launch 10 products through 2023, including a hybrid Ghibli sedan, a new sportscar and all-electric models.

Fiat Chrysler's annual results beat at least one crosstown rival. Ford Motor Co.'s net income dropped 99% to $47 million in 2019 as it faced operational challenges with the launch of redesigned Explorer SUV.

General Motors Co.'s profits fell 17% last year to $6.7 billion as it was hit by a 40-day national UAW strike this fall that cost the Detroit automaker $3.6 billion.

