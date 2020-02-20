Maserati will return to the world of racing with its new supercar, which will be named the MC20.

The announcement comes as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles looks to turn around its luxury brand after it lost $219 million last year. The Italy-built MC20 will kick off plans to refresh or renew Maserati's entire portfolio by 2023.

The MC20 will make its debut at the end of May, according to a teaser video released on social media that features FIA GT1 world champion racer Andrea Bertolini. The vehicle is expected to go on sale late this year. Pricing wasn't announced.

The MC20 name stands for Maserati Corse — "corse" means racing in Italian — and refers to 2020, the year that "marks the start of a new phase in Maserati's history," the company says. After 37 years, Maserati had returned to racing in 2004 with the MC12, which won 22 races and 14 championship titles until 2010.

In addition to internal combustion engine models, the supercar will have hybrid and fully battery-electric versions.

"Now, this vehicle is already highly anticipated and it will be available with a full battery-electric powertrain and provide defining expression to the brand," Fiat Chrysler CEO Mike Manley said on a conference call in October. "Now, this will be the pivot point for Maserati to enter the ever-increasing electrified world as all products launched thereafter will also be available with a full BEV variant."

The brand also has said the new vehicles will offer a range of automated driving capabilities from "Level 2" help with controlling speed and steering for highway driving to "Level 3" hands-off driving in ideal conditions where the car can switch lanes and bring the vehicle to a stop at the side of the road if the driver is unable to take control.

Maserati is investing $1.8 billion as a part of Fiat Chrysler's $5.5 billion commitment to Italy. Assembly lines at the Modena plant where the MC20 will be built already is undergoing upgrades.

