The head of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' Ram truck brand, U.S. sales and Canadian operations is leaving the company after 22 years, the automaker said Wednesday.

Reid Bigland's departure comes almost eight months after he filed a federal whistleblower lawsuit against his employer in June. He alleged Fiat Chrysler executives had retaliated against him for cooperating with federal investigators probing inflated vehicle sales practices. Bigland claimed his pay had been cut 90%, costing him more than $1.8 million. FCA has said his pay was withheld because he is implicated in the conspiracy.

Reid Bigland, head of the Ram brand and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV's U.S. sales, is leaving the automaker after 22 years. (Photo: Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News)

Bigland will leave effective April 3 to "pursue interests outside of FCA," the company said in a statement. Three people have been named to take over his responsibilities. Bigland was not available for an interview. Automotive News first reported his departure.

"It has been a privilege to have been part of the FCA family and to have worked alongside our dealer business partners," Bigland said in a statement.

Effective immediately, Jeff Komor, vice president of U.S. sales operations, fleet and small business sales since 2015, takes over as head of U.S. sales. David Buckingham, FCA Canada chief operating officer, is promoted to chairman, president and CEO there. And Mike Koval Jr., director of U.S. Ram brand product marketing, fills in as interim head of the Ram in North America. All will report to Mark Stewart, chief operating officer in North America.

In 1999, Bigland joined Western Star Truck Sales Inc., which in 2000 was acquired by DaimlerChrysler AG. He became head of the company's Canadian operations in 2006. He held executive roles with Alfa Romeo, Dodge, Maserati and Ram. Bigland was appointed in 2011 as head of U.S. sales. In 2018 he added head of the Ram brand to his titles. Prior to joining the company, he was president of Freightliner Custom Chassis Corp., a South Carolina-based company.

Fiat Chrysler agreed in September to settle charges with the federal government for $40 million. The government accused the automaker of misleading investors and falsely reporting the number of new vehicles sold between 2012 and 2016 by using a "cookie jar" from which to pull previous unreported sales for an uninterrupted "streak." Fiat Chrysler did not admit guilt or deny the findings. Bigland has said he inherited the practice.

More recently, the New York State Automobiles Dealers last month sent a cease-and-desist letter to the automaker regarding its sales practices and threatened to sue over incentives that may disadvantage small dealers, Bloomberg first reported. Fiat Chrysler adopted a system that seeks to forecast the types of vehicles dealers will order, which influences what it will manufacture. But mismatches between the predictions and real orders left the company with tens of thousands of excess inventory last year, resulting in the offering of incentives that rewards dealers who can take on more of the unassigned vehicles.

In 2019, Fiat Chrysler's U.S. sales fell just 1% year-over-year bolstered by record profit-heavy Ram sales that were up 28% and surpassed General Motors Co.'s annual Chevrolet Silverado sales for the first time ever.

Bigland's departure is the latest shakeup in Detroit Three leadership. Ford Motor Co. strategy chief Jim Farley was promoted to chief operating officer as Joe Hinrichs, president of automotive, retires, the company announced last month. Those changes were made following disappointing annual earnings results from the botched launch of the Explorer SUV and warranty costs.

bnoble@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @BreanaCNoble

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/autos/chrysler/2020/03/04/reid-bigland-ram-fiat-chrysler-sales-exit-company-after-whistleblower-lawsuit/4951048002/