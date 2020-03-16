Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV on Monday said it is closing eight European plants for two weeks amid the new coronavirus pandemic, though it expects to make up lost production.

The work stoppages are a result of demand declines, the company said, as European governments in Italy, Spain and elsewhere shut down businesses except grocery stores and pharmacies to prevent COVID-19’s spread. Experts predict a double-digit sales decline in the market.

Production of the Fiat 500L has been halted in Serbia, part of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV's move to idle its European plants for two weeks as demand sinks amid coronavirus crisis. (Photo: Fiat Chrysler)

The suspension “continues the implementation of a comprehensive set of actions in response to the COVID-19 emergency and enables the Group to effectively respond to the interruption in market demand by ensuring the optimization of supply,” the Italian American automaker said in a statement.

Western Europe could see sales decline by 11% year-over-year from 14.316 million vehicles in 2019 because of the virus, according to an "optimistic" analysis by the Center for Automotive Research at the University of Duisburg-Essen in Germany. Even with the previously expected drop in sales for 2020, the coronavirus increases the decline by a million vehicles.

Experts have warned that declining demand could be the largest threat to the automakers as they faced concerns over ensuring a consistent supply of parts and keeping their employees safe. In China, where the COVID-19 outbreak began, sales dropped 80% year-over-year in February.

The FCA shutdowns at six Italian, one Serbian and one Polish plants will be in effect until March 27. The automaker is working to ensure production can begin promptly once workers return and is using the downtime to revise production and quality control protocols. The company expects “to be ready to enable our manufacturing operations to deliver previously planned total levels of production despite the suspension when market demand returns,” its statement said.

Ford Motor Co., meanwhile, has shut down for a week its Valencia Engine Plant in Spain after three employees there tested positive for COVID-19.

"We'll close it for a week," Ford spokesman T.R. Reid said. "We'll assess and see what's safe and appropriate from there."

Ford CEO Jim Hackett on Friday in a letter to employees said in any instance of a diagnosis, the automaker will shut down the facility for a day for deep cleaning and sanitization.

