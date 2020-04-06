Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV on Monday said it is extending its manufacturing shutdown in the United States and Canada until May 4 amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The automaker previously had stated those facilities would remain closed through April 13, but national experts expect coronavirus cases to continue to rise. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday indicated an extension to the state's stay-at-home order, which also expires April 13, could come in the next week as forecasts predict an apex in cases for the state to occur in late April or early May. Ford Motor Co. and General Motors Co. already have extended their North American downtime indefinitely.

"FCA continues to make the health and well-being of its employees a top priority," the automaker said in a statement. "With that in mind, FCA intends to progressively restart its U.S. and Canadian manufacturing facilities beginning May 4."

Mexico's restart date will be subject to a different announcement, the company added. Parts distribution centers remain in operation with paid volunteers. It was not immediately clear if the extended downtime would affect its Auburn Hills headquarters or construction projects such as its new assembly plant on Detroit's east side.

Fiat Chrysler said it is working with government and union officials to implement new procedures to protect its workers, including distancing workstations and issuing extensive cleaning.

"As a result of these actions, we will only restart operations with safe, secure and sanitized workplaces to protect all of our employees," the company added.

