Dealers are now taking orders for the launch of all-wheel drive on the 2020 Chrysler Pacifica minivan, with a suggested retail price of $40,240.

All-wheel drive returns to a Chrysler minivan for the first time since 2004 — taking on the Toyota Sienna as the only other all-wheel-drive minivan in its class. The system also is set to appear on the redesigned 2021 Pacifica when it becomes available to order in the third quarter. But with so many requests for the feature, the people-hauler brand is offering it now, the company said.

The 2020 Chrysler Pacifica is now available with all-wheel drive. (Photo: Courtesy of FCA US LLC)

The system automatically engages when the vehicle detects loss of traction on ice, snow and other conditions. It has the ability to transfer 100% of torque to the rear wheels.

The launch edition is exclusive to the Touring L model and preserves "Stow ’n’ Go" seating and under-floor storage. It features 18-inch wheels, a black interior and unique badging. The vehicles are scheduled to begin arriving in dealerships in the third quarter.

The suggested retail price includes the recommended $3,095 all-wheel-drive package. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV is offering 0% financing for 60 months on all 2020 Pacificas and no payments for 120 days on all Pacifica models.

