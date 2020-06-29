Dodge is revving up excitement for its street-racing technology lineup for the 2021 model year with a rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" from the engines of the vehicles themselves.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV's performance brand is set to share details of what's new for the next model year at noon on Thursday at dodge.com during a virtual event. The lineup altogether will include 8,950 horsepower, according to the automaker.

But it's giving SRT fans a hint of what they can expect in a new 30-second "Let Freedom Rev" teaser. It features the sounds of Hemi engines edited to make a rockish version of the national anthem ahead of Independence Day on Saturday.

"If you listen closely, and we know our fans will, you will get a taste of what’s coming for Dodge//SRT in 2021,” Tim Kuniskis, FCA's head of passenger cars in North America, said in a statement. “We think our fans will pick up on a few key notes.”

The company plans to release a full-length video of the music created for the teaser that showcases the new vehicles.

