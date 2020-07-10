Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
Fiat Chrysler recall: Steering wheel part can be projectile
The Associated Press
Published 2:41 p.m. ET July 10, 2020 | Updated 2:47 p.m. ET July 10, 2020
Detroit – Fiat Chrysler is recalling more than 1.2 million older minivans and SUVs worldwide because plastic emblems on the steering wheels can loosen and become projectiles if the driver’s air bag is inflated in a crash.
The company says it has 14 reports of drivers being injured because of the problem.
The recall covers Chrysler Town & Country and Dodge Caravan minivans from the 2008 through 2010 model years, as well Dodge Nitro SUVs from 2007 through 2011.
The company says the emblems are held by clips that can loosen and disengage over time and get hurled at drivers if there is a crash. No passengers sitting in other seats have been hurt, the company says.
Fiat Chrysler says drivers who notice loose emblems should contact a dealer and should not tamper with them. The company says it no longer uses the clips in its vehicles.
Owners will be notified of the recall starting next month. Dealers will replace the air bag covers on the steering wheel at no cost to owners.
Customers with concerns can call Fiat Chrysler at (800) 853-1403.
