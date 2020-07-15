Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV is shooting for the stars with its merger with French automaker Groupe PSA that will be named Stellantis.

The name is rooted in the Latin verb "Stello" meaning "to brighten with stars," according to a joint statement from the companies. It will be used exclusively at the combined company's group level as a corporate brand. A logo has not been released.

The merger between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and Peugeot maker Groupe PSA will be named Stellantis, the companies said Wednesday. (Photo: .)

"The name’s Latin origins pay tribute to the rich history of its founding companies while the evocation of astronomy captures the true spirit of optimism, energy and renewal driving this industry-changing merger," according to a news release.

