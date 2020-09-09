Premiere: Maserati super sports car MC20 packs 621 horsepower

The MC20 super sports car equipped with the first engine developed by Maserati in more than two decades packs 621 horsepower and will return the Italian luxury brand to racing with acceleration to 60 mph in under 2.9 seconds.

The vehicle is a harbinger for a "new era" at the Trident brand that will renew or refresh and electrify its entire portfolio, including 30 vehicles and three restylings, by 2023, said Davide Grasso, Maserati's chief operating officer. Dealers are accepting orders for the MC20 now

"We are introducing more than a supercar," Grasso said Wednesday during a reveal event in Modena, Italy, the brand's historic home. "We are setting the cornerstone to building the future of Maserati for the future. MC20 is the embodiment of our values, the first of its kind 100% made in Modena. MC20 is the model that starts our new era."

It is the first of the lineup to feature the Maserati-developed Nettuno V-6 engine, trading out the Ferrari-built powertrains. The three-liter, six-cylinder twin-turbo with Formula 1 pre-chamber combustion technology delivers up to a claimed 538 pound-feet of torque.

The MC20 is the brand's first car to feature butterfly doors for aerodynamics and ease of entry. It also is made almost entirely from carbon fiber, weighing in at roughly 3,300 pounds. The vehicle uses downforce by channeling it underneath the car instead of over the top it to create stability.

The vehicle will be available in coupe and convertible versions and as a battery-electric model.

The MC20 name stands for Maserati Corse — "corse" means racing in Italian — and refers to 2020 as a new era for the brand. After 37 years, Maserati had returned to racing in 2004 with the MC12, which won 22 races and 14 championship titles until 2010.

This year was meant to be a turning point for Maserati after the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV brand brought in new leadership and cut half of its dealership stock in 2019. While the COVID-19 pandemic has put a hold on those profitable expectations, Maserati is moving forward with its slate of new product.

Fiat Chrysler last year said Maserati was investing $1.8 billion (1.6 billion euros) as it boosts Italian production for key product launches, including the MC20, a new SUV and its first hybrid and electric models. The company shared the 2021 Ghibli Hybrid, the brand's first electrified vehicle, in July, though it is not available in the United States. Last month, it also announced it was expanding its V-8 Trofeo sedan collection.

