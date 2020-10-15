Unifor makes tentative agreement with FCA, averts strike

Canadian labor union Unifor, representing 9,000 employees at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, reached a tentative contract agreement late Wednesday, avoiding a strike at the Italian American automaker.

Details of the deal were not provided immediately as Unifor announced a deal had been struck minutes before an 11:59 p.m. deadline, and the company confirmed the agreement. More information is expected to be provided during a 10 a.m. news conference Thursday.

Voting is set to begin 10 a.m. Sunday and conclude within 24 hours, according to a Unifor news release. The union is planning a series of ratification virtual meetings over the weekend to educate members on the deal.

The biggest concern for the union is job security and product allocation after FCA cut the third shift this summer at the Windsor Assembly minivan plant. The automaker employs the most Canadian autoworkers of the Detroit Three.

In an update posted 48 hours ahead of the deadline, Unifor had said it "continues to wait for firm commitments on facility investments and product allocations."

Canadian employees at Ford Motor Co. last month ratified a shorter, three-year contract with 81% support. The deal included $1.5 billion in investment to build electric vehicles in Canada, two 2.5% wage increases, ratification bonuses and a reduced eight-year grow-in period to reach top wages, down from 11 years.

After workers ratify a contract with Fiat Chrysler, Unifor will pivot to General Motors Co., its final automaker negotiations. The contracts cover roughly 17,000 of the more than 19,000 autoworkers at Detroit's three companies represented by the union.

