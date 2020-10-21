FCA, Duggan to highlight Detroiters filling half of available jobs at new plant

Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan on Wednesday will highlight how 100% of the more than 2,600 people who have been hired to work at the city's first new assembly plant in nearly 30 years are Detroiters.

That means Detroit residents so far are filling more than half of the available positions at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV's new Detroit Assembly Complex, which includes the assembly plant built from the former Mack Avenue Engine Complex on the city's east side and the adjacent Jefferson North Assembly, which also is receiving updates. The projects represent a $1.6 billion investment.

Duggan will address the milestone at a 2 p.m. news conference at Detroit Public Safety Headquarters.

As a part of its community benefits agreement mandated by city ordinance with neighborhood residents and the city of Detroit, Fiat Chrysler committed to hiring from Detroiters first. In partnership with Detroit at Work, 1,100 job readiness events were held last fall and this spring resulting in 16,245 Detroiters expressing interest. More than 10,300 completed an application, and 5,500 were invited for interviews.

Production at the new assembly plant will begin in the first quarter of next year. It will build an unnamed new full-size, three-row Jeep SUV and the next-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV. Jefferson North also will produce the Grand Cherokee along with the Dodge Durango SUV.

Duggan also is expected to speak on next steps regarding Amazon.com Inc.'s planned $400 million facility for the State Fairgrounds and the city's COVID-19 reponse.

bnoble@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @BreanaCNoble