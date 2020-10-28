FCA achieves record results in third quarter

Consumer demand for Ram and Jeep vehicles in North America helped drive Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV to a record quarter with pre-tax earnings of $2.671 billion (2.276 billion euros) and an 8.8% margin.

It was the first full quarter of the year unaffected by production shutdowns related to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Retail demand in the industry outpaced expectations, and limited inventory because of the work stoppages earlier in the year kept transaction prices high.

These factors contributed to the 26% year-over-year increase in pre-tax earnings in North America to a record $2.9 billion (2.5 billion euros) and 13.8% margin. Overall net profit increased 773% to $1.414 billion (1.205 billion euros) after Fiat Chrysler had lost money in the July-to-August quarter a year ago. Revenues in the third quarter, however, did fall 6% to $30.298 billion (25.814 billion euros).

In the third quarter, FCA's record adjusted pre-tax earnings were up 16%. Fiat Chrysler reissued its 2020 guidance to between $3.52 billion (3 billion euros) and $4.11 billion (3.5 billion euros), down from its original expectations last year of $7.8 billion. Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the quarter were up 20% to $1.14 (0.97 euro).

The results come just as the European Commission is expected to approve the Italian American automaker's 50-50 Stellantis merger with French rival Groupe PSA, maker of the Peugeot and Citroën brands. The tie-up expects to save almost $6 billion (5 billion euros) per year and provide the scale to develop future technology for electrification and automation. The companies say the deal will close in the first quarter of 2021.

The company says it has received approval from 14 of 22 jurisdictions and that "constructive discussions (are) continuing" with the European Union.

"Once again, our team has proven its extraordinary resilience and creativity, and, as we close in on the merger to create Stellantis, we are stronger and more focused than ever on our mission to deliver great value for all our stakeholders," FCA CEO Mike Manley said in a statement.

Fiat Chrysler's industrial-free cash flow at the end of September was 36 times greater year-over-year at $7.910 billion (6.740 billion euros). Available liquidity totaled $31.8 billion (27.1 billion euros) at the end of the third quarter.

The COVID-19 shutdown has created liquidity concerns, resulting in the automakers amending their agreement to merge by decreasing a dividend to FCA shareholders and delaying the distribution of PSA's stock in auto supplier Faurecia until after the tie-up. The company is amending that change again, saying PSA can dispose of up to 7% of its 46% stake in Faurecia prior to the deal closing.

U.S. sales had fallen 10% compared to last year, but vehicles were leaving dealer lots sooner and being sold on average 5.6% more than the same period in 2019, according to auto-information website Edmunds.com Inc. Ram pickup retail sales were up 15% for the quarter, and the truck in total surpassed sales of the Chevrolet Silverado for the first time in 2020.

"Considering that the company only boasts one popular pickup compared to many from its Detroit 3 counterparts, it’s quite the impressive feat that just at the start of 2019, pickups made up less than a quarter of the company’s vehicle sales, and now they make up more than a third," Jessica Caldwell, Edmunds' executive directors of insights, said in a statement. "The ongoing success of RAM is only going to continue to add to FCA’s bottom line, which will undoubtedly help product development following the company’s expected merger with PSA."

The automaker plans to capitalize further on its trucks. The Hellcat-powered Ram 1500 TRX has gone into production at Sterling Heights Assembly and will hit dealers before January. Fiat Chrysler also before the end of the year is expected to provide details of its Warren-built production Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer SUVs based on the Ram 1500's architecture that will range from $60,000 to more than $100,000. In September, it shared a concept version of the vehicle.

FCA also is scheduled to unveil the next-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV and a new full-size, three-row Jeep SUV soon. Both will be built at its new Detroit Assembly Complex for which it has hired 4,100 Detroiters, many of whom are filling in at nearby plants until production begins next quarter.

In addition to North America, the automaker's saw pre-tax earnings grow in Latin America by 3% to $54 million (46 million euros). It lost money in other regions: $147 million (125 million euros) in Europe and $38 million (32 million euros) in Asia.

The Maserati luxury brand, which last month said it would renew its entire product portfolio in the next four years and unveiled its MC20 super sportscar, also lost $82 million (70 million euros).

Ford Motor Co. is scheduled to report third-quarter earnings after the bell Wednesday. General Motors Co. will detail its financial results on Nov. 5.

bnoble@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @BreanaCNoble