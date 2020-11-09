Fiat Chrysler-PSA merger Stellantis gets a logo

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and French automaker Groupe PSA on Monday shared the logo of Stellantis — the name of the combined entity following closure of their 50-50 merger expected to occur early next year.

Stellantis comes from the Latin root "stello," which means "to brighten with stars." The logo takes the space-inspired lettering the companies shared in July and adds a dotted pattern surrounding the A in Stellantis that resembles stars on either a blue or white background.

The logo is the "visual representation of the spirit of optimism, energy and renewal of a diverse and innovative company determined to be one of the new leaders in the next era of sustainable mobility," the companies said in a statement.

Interestingly, the statement notes Stellantis will have 14 vehicles brands — more than any other major automaker — though the first circle around the A in Stellantis has 15 dots.

It would have ownership of the Italian American automaker's Ram, Jeep, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Maserati, Abarth and Lancia brands, and the French company's Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall and DS brands.

Stellantis will be based in the Netherlands with major operations in Auburn Hills, Paris and Italy. PSA CEO Carlos Tavares will lead the automaker with FCA chairman John Elkann continuing in his same role. The companies expect the tie-up will lead to $5.9 billion in annual cost savings.

Last week, Stellantis received antitrust approval from Brazil. It already has gotten approval from the United States, Japan, and several other jurisdictions. It still awaits the official nod from the European Union, which launched a more in-depth study of Stellantis' share of the commercial van market. The companies maintain the deal should close by the end of the first quarter.

