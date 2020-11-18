FCA, PSA set Stellantis shareholder approval for Jan. 4

Shareholders of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and French rival Groupe PSA will vote on Jan. 4 whether to approve their 50-50 merger, the companies said Wednesday.

The combination known as Stellantis would bring 14 brands under one roof, including Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Ram and Maserati as well as DS, Citroën, Opel and Peugeot. Based in the Netherlands, the tie-up will retain major operations in Auburn Hills, Italy and Paris.

PSA CEO Carlos Tavares said this week he expects the deal will close in March, though as of earlier this week it still awaits clearance in Chile, Turkey and Ukraine.

bnoble@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @BreanaCNoble