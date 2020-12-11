Ram is first pickup to earn Top Safety Pick rating under new rules

The 2021 Ram 1500 is the first pickup truck to earn the "Top Safety Pick" designation from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety after the nonprofit representing the insurance industry updated its safety testing rules, the automaker said.

The designation applies to the crew cab models with pedestrian automatic emergency-braking and adaptive LED projector headlamps with high-beam assist.

Last year, IIHS updated its criteria for its awards. "Top Safety Pick+" requires "good or acceptable" headlights to be standard and front crash prevention that earns at least an "advanced" rating in both vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian scenarios. The Top Safety Pick designation does not require that tier of headlights to come standard, and three of the Ram's four available headlight packages earn marginal scores

Ram's advanced rating comes from expanding the range of the radar technology in its automatic emergency braking system to identify pedestrians. That system uses cameras and radar sensors to help determine if a frontal impact with another vehicle is imminent. If after multiple alerts the driver does not respond to the risk, the vehicle brakes to avoid impact or reduce its severity.

The truck avoided front collisions with other vehicles at 12 mph and 25 mph. In pedestrian tests, it avoided hitting the pedestrian dummy or slowed substantially to mitigate the force of impact in most tests. The system, however, failed to slow the vehicle at all during a 37 mph trial designed to simulate an adult walking in the travel lane in the same direction as the vehicle.

IIHS gave the automatic emergency-braking the highest-possible "superior" rating in vehicle-to-vehicle collisions, according to the automaker.

bnoble@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @BreanaCNoble