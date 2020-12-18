FCA CEO Mike Manley to lead Americas operations for newly formed Stellantis

Mike Manley, CEO of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, will head up Americas operations when the automaker's merger with French automaker Groupe PSA is complete, according to a letter from FCA chairman John Elkann to employees Friday.

In announcing the news, Elkann cited Manley's leadership following the 2018 death of Sergio Marchionne, the executive who merged Fiat and Chrysler, as well as Manley's leadership throughout the coronavirus crisis and his prior experience heading up FCA's most lucrative brands.

"Perhaps it should be no surprise that having led the profound transformation and exceptional development of the Jeep and Ram brands before becoming our CEO, Mike has taken the rough terrain of the past couple of years in his stride," Elkann wrote. "We have been fortunate indeed to have him as our CEO."

Carlos Tavares, currently CEO of PSA, will become CEO of the newly formed Stellantis once the deal is complete. The French and Italian-American automakers are combining via a 50-50 stock split, in a deal that would create the fourth-largest automaker in the world by volume. The merger is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021.

Manley will address FCA employees during a town hall meeting Friday, according to the letter.

