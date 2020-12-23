FCA's chief human resources officer to retire upon Stellantis merger

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV's chief human resources officer, Linda Knoll, will retire upon closure of the Italian American automaker's merger with French rival Groupe PSA.

Knoll's departure after nearly three decades with the company is an early one as Fiat Chrysler and PSA near closure of their $38 billion tie-up known as Stellantis NV before the end of the first quarter of 2021.

She won't be leaving the auto industry completely, however. The Detroit native and Central Michigan University graduate will work as an adviser to Exor NV, Fiat Chrysler's reference shareholder. She also will remain on the board of Comau SpA, FCA's industrial automation systems manufacturer that is preparing to go public after the Stellantis merger.

Knoll is one of the longest-serving members of Fiat Chrysler's group executive council that formed in 2011 as the highest executive decision-making body responsible for reviewing operating performance, making strategic decisions and allocating resources.

“Linda has been pivotal in strengthening our global Human Resources operations and played a fundamental role in our success,” FCA CEO Mike Manley, who will lead Stellantis' operations in the Americas, said in a statement.

Knoll has worked in a number of wide-ranging senior leadership roles since she joined the Fiat Group in 1994. She worked concurrently in similar roles with agriculture machinery company CNH Industrial. Prior to Fiat and CNH, she worked for 11 years in defense contractor General Dynamics Corp.'s land systems division in Sterling Heights.

