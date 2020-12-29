FCA to invest in Poland for new electric Jeeps, Fiats and Alfa Romeos

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV on Tuesday confirmed plans to refurbish a plant in Poland for three new models for the Jeep, Fiat and Alfa Romeo brands, including hybrid and all-electric versions.

It is not yet clear if those vehicles will be sold outside Europe when they start rolling off the line in the second half of 2022, according to an FCA spokesperson. The plan aligns with the Italian American automaker's ambitions to catch up to its competition on electric vehicle options as regulators push for a greener future. The company has said it will offer electrified options across its Jeep portfolio and invest $10.5 billion into electrification by 2022.

Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jarosław Gowin on Twitter announced the investment into the Tychy plant in southern Poland. He said the almost $203 million (755 million złotys) commitment "with the prospect of multiple increases in expenditure is the crowning proof of market confidence in Poland" during the automaker's 100th year of doing business there.

The almost 29 million-square-foot plant employs around 2,500 people. It currently produces the Fiat 500 subcompact car and Lancia Ypsilon supermini. In 2019, the Tychy plant produced around 263,000 vehicles, almost all of which were exported to 58 markets worldwide.

