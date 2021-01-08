Unifor members blockade FCA's Windsor minivan plant

Members of the Canadian autoworkers union are blockading an entrance to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV's minivan plant in Windsor, Ontario, after the automaker switched logistics suppliers.

The new contractor, Windsor-based MotiPark Ltd., employs workers who are members of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. The change has left some Unifor members out of a job since the start of this month, according to Local 444. The blockade began earlier this week while production at Windsor Assembly is down. Work is scheduled to resume Monday.

MotiPark is "not taking ANY of our members instead hiring new folks at a much lower rate," Local 444 President Dave Cassidy, who was at the blockade Friday at Vimey Avenue and Walker Road and not immediately available for comment, said earlier this week in a Facebook post. "Our local is prepared to do *whatever it takes to ensure our members are not left behind."

The union has reached out to parties involved in the situation, he added. It also has filed an application under Section 69 of the Ontario Labour Relations Act challenging MotiPark’s responsibilities under successor rights.

Unifor members employed by the previous supplier, Auto Warehousing Co., received cars from the Windsor plant and drove and parked the cars for delivery.

Fiat Chrysler confirmed the change in its supplier following a competitive bid process last year, but declined to comment on the blockade and its potential impact on production. MotiPark President Tony De Thomasis was not immediately available for comment. A Teamsters spokesman in Canada did not immediately have comment.

Restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic are limiting the number of people participating in the blockade at a time, Local 444 noted.

Still, "Nobody in, Nobody out!" Cassidy wrote.

Windsor produces a majority of the Chrysler brand's vehicles, including the Pacifica and Voyager (branded as Grand Caravan in Canada) minivans. It ended production of the Dodge Grand Caravan minivan this summer and cut the plant's third shift, laying off 1,500 workers. Under a new contract negotiated last year, however, Fiat Chrysler will invest $1.13 billion into the plant to support plug-in hybrid and battery-electric vehicles. The commitment will add more than 2,000 jobs starting in 2023 and resume the third shift.

Chrysler sold more than 96,500 Chrysler Pacificas, Voyagers and Grand Caravans in 2020 in Canada and the United States, a decrease of 5%. It also sold less than 62,000 Dodge Caravans, a 59% drop.

