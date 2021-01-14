Maserati poaches Kia Motors America COO to lead North America

Fiat Chrysler Automotive NV's Maserati luxury brand on Thursday named William Peffer as its CEO of North America, effective immediately.

He comes to lead the Trident's operations in the United States and Canada after resigning as chief operating officer of Kia Motors America Inc. following one week in the No. 2 job earlier this month.

Peffer had been promoted from vice president of sales operations as Kia recorded its highest annual U.S. retail sales in the company's history in 2020. He has more than 25 years of automotive experience, including in senior positions at automakers in the United States and Australia as well as a three-year stint in retail operations as the chief operating officer for a large dealership in New England.

He replaces Alistair Gardner, who left Maserati in August, and now is vice president at Florida's Atlantic Coast Automotive Group, according to his LinkedIn. Peffer will report to Bernard Loire, Maserati chief commercial officer.

Peffer graduated with a bachelor's degree from Michigan State University and holds a Master of Business Administration from Duke University.

