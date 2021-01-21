Ram to auction first 1500 TRX truck to support United Way for Southeast Michigan

Stellantis NV's Ram brand will auction the first model of its new 702-horsepower performance pickup truck with the entire sale price benefitting the United Way for Southeastern Michigan's 211 helpline for services supporting veterans and their families.

The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX with VIN No. 001 will go for sale on March 26 during the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction in Arizona. Only 702 of this $88,570 special launch edition are being made in Sterling Heights; they were sold out in three hours.

Contributions will support United Way's services connecting veterans and their families to food pantries, emergency shelters and education and COVID-19 resources in Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Lapeer, Monroe and Washtenaw counties. The helpline answers more than 700 calls per day.

“We appreciate this donation at a time when so many veterans are struggling to make ends meet,” Darienne Hudson, CEO of United Way for Southeastern Michigan, said in a statement. “This donation will allow us to enhance our efforts toward ensuring more veterans and their families across southeast Michigan have access to the resources they need to succeed and thrive.”

