Jeep recalls 46,500 manual Gladiators, Wranglers over fire risk

Jeep is recalling 46,500 Gladiator pickups and Wranglers SUVs with manual transmissions because of the potential for the clutch assembly to overheat, creating a fire risk.

The recall affects 42,193 manual 2018-2021 Wranglers and 2020-2021 Gladiators only with a V-6 engine in the United States. Parent company Stellantis NV is unaware of any injuries, though there has been one minor accident.

The recall affects another estimated 4,314 vehicles in Canada. Notices will be sent out starting in mid-March for a free-of-charge software change reducing the power allocated to the clutch when the vehicle is launched improperly in higher gears.

The automaker has found the clutch pressure plate, which is used to transfer power from the engine to the transmission, could overheat. This could cause the clutch to fracture, potentially creating cracks or holes in the transmission case. Heated debris from it could lead to a fire.

