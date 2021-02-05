Union: Windsor Assembly to shut down for 3 weeks due to microchip shortage

Chrysler and Dodge minivans are the latest vehicles to be affected by a global shortage of microchips used to power automated and electronic features in vehicles.

Stellantis NV’s Windsor Assembly Plant will shut down for three weeks starting next week due to the shortage, according to a Facebook post from Local 444 of Canadian labor union Unifor, despite the transatlantic automaker indicating earlier this week it would continue production in North America through February. The stoppage joins disruptions at General Motors Co. plants in Kansas, Mexico and Canada as well as at Ford Motor Co.’s F-150 truck plants in Dearborn and Kentucky.

"We are working closely with our global supply chain network to manage the manufacturing impact caused by the global microchip shortage and will continue to make production adjustments as necessary," Stellantis said in a statement Friday.

The deepening parts crunch that could cost automakers billions has complicated the production of automobiles as well as consumer electronics across the globe. Automakers began to feel the effects early this year, and now industry experts say the issue could persist for months to come just as the industry was recovering from production and dealer shutdowns amid the COVID-19 pandemic last spring.

Ford executives on Thursday said while sharing quarterly financial results that the shortage of the semiconductors could result in a production loss of up to 20% in the first quarter and cost up to $2.5 billion in adjusted pre-tax earnings for the first half of 2021. Its SUV plants in Chicago and Kentucky have been affected by the shortage, too, in recent weeks.

Stellantis’ Windsor plant produces the Chrysler Pacifica, Chrysler Voyager and Dodge Grand Caravan minivans. It employs 4,464 hourly and 207 salaried workers on two shifts.

Last month, Stellantis said it had delayed the restart of its Jeep Compass plant in Mexico and scheduled downtime at its Brampton plant in Canada producing Dodge muscle cars and Chrysler sedans to keep production going at other North American plants.

Meanwhile in Europe, Stellantis has slowed the production of its Melfi plant in Italy where it produces the Jeep Renegade and Fiat 500X crossovers for the U.S. and Europe as well as the Jeep Compass for Europe, the automaker confirmed based on an initial report by Reuters. The adjustment affects 7,000 workers.

Decisions are being made daily and plant by plant based on market trends and other parts supply, a Stellantis spokeswoman in Europe said in a statement.

GM also said it will operate a South Korea plant at half-capacity next week.

Detroit's automakers are not alone in feeling the chip crunch. The shortage has caused production disruptions for automakers around the world, including Toyota Motor Corp., Nissan Motor Corp., Daimler AG and Volkswagen AG.

