Jeep pulls Bruce Springsteen Super Bowl ad after DWI revelation

Jeep on Wednesday said it has pulled its Super Bowl LV ad featuring Bruce Springsteen following reports that the singer-songwriter was arrested last fall for driving while intoxicated and reckless driving.

Springsteen was heavily involved in the creation of the two-minute commercial called "The Middle" that ran in the second half of Sunday's game. The ad, which received criticism and praise, called on Americans to come together following a year of political tensions around the COVID-19 pandemic and presidential election.

“It would be inappropriate for us to comment on the details of a matter we have only read about and we cannot substantiate," a Jeep representative said in a statement. "But it’s also right that we pause our Big Game commercial until the actual facts can be established. Its message of community and unity is as relevant as ever. As is the message that drinking and driving can never be condoned.”

The Detroit News is running a great deal right now for our new subscribers. Sign up here for just $1 for 6 months.

Springsteen was arrested on Nov. 14 in the Gateway National Recreation Area in Highlands, New Jersey, National Parks Services spokeswoman Brenda Ling said in a statement. He received three citations, including for driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area.

"Springsteen was cooperative throughout the process," Ling said.

Springsteen on Jan. 20 also performed as part of President Joe Biden’s inauguration, singing “Land of Hope and Dreams” in front of the Lincoln Memorial.

The Associated Press left a message seeking comment with Springsteen’s publicist.

bnoble@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @BreanaCNoble