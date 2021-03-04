Jeep Wagoneer, Grand Wagoneer to debut next week with Amazon Fire TV

Jeep finally will debut the production models of the new Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer next week, but it's giving an early tease of the type of technology to expect on the three-row SUVs.

The larger, pricier additions to the Jeep lineup are the first vehicles in the industry to integrate Amazon Fire TV for Auto with the native infotainment system, in this case, Jeep parent Stellantis NV's Android-powered Uconnect 5 platform. Fire TV will provide passengers the ability to watch shows and movies and use apps and voice-controlled Alexa on several screens in the vehicle, which will premiere on March 11.

"The all-new 2022 model year Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer are designed and engineered to set a new standard for American premium in the large SUV segment,” Jeep brand CEO Christian Meunier said in a statement. “Launching Fire TV for Auto as an industry-first technology to the Wagoneer lineup illustrates one of the many ways we intend to deliver class-leading technology and connectivity to our customers.”

Content will sync with an existing Amazon account like with other Fire TV devices to resume playback of a show and access to commonly used apps. Passengers in the rear and front can watch together or separately, while the driver can view Fire TV on the main screen when the vehicle is in park. The technology also supports downloaded content for when wireless service is limited and an Alexa-enabled remote.

“We reimagined Fire TV for the automobile with a purpose-built experience that delivers the best in entertainment, anywhere you go,” Sandeep Gupta, vice president and general manager of Amazon Fire TV, said in a statement.

The Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, which Jeep leaders have said will cost between $60,000 and upwards of $100,000 when "fully loaded," are expected to launch at Warren Truck Assembly Plant in the second quarter. Fire TV for Auto will be packaged with other connected services and be available in the fall in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Jeep last year shared a "concept" version of the Grand Wagoneer that emphasized "artisanship" and premium technology, including 45 inches of screen span in the instrument panel and 10.1-inch entertainment touchscreens for second-row passengers.

The news of the Fire TV feature comes as the Jeep brand is under fire for its use of the Cherokee name on several of its vehicles by the principal chief of the largest tribe in the United States.

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares told The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday he could be open to dropping the name: “We are ready to go to any point, up to the point where we decide with the appropriate people and with no intermediaries. At this stage, I don’t know if there is a real problem. But if there is one, well, of course we will solve it.

“I don’t see anything that would be negative here," he added. "I think it’s just a matter of expressing our creative passion, our artistic capabilities."

