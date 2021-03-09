Jeep teases battery-electric Wrangler concept Magneto

Jeep on Tuesday shared a teaser of an electric Wrangler concept it plans to show at the end of the month during its annual Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah, a spokeswoman confirmed.

The Stellantis NV brand quietly announced on its website last month plans to introduce an electric concept of its flagship SUV during the offroading event being held March 27 to April 4. The image reveals the concept's name: Magneto, which is emblazoned in black lettering outlined in electric blue on the Jeep design sketch. It is not clear when consumers could see an all-electric production model.

"Legendary Jeep off-road 4x4 capability, unbridled fun, open-air freedom and electric powertrains will take center stage during this year’s Easter Jeep Safari," the automaker said in a brief news release promising more images and information soon.

The concept comes after the automaker this quarter began delivering Jeep's first electrified model in North America, the plug-in hybrid Jeep Wrangler 4xe that starts at $47,995.

But Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares last week during an earnings conference call emphasized the automaker is not looking to spend more on internal combustion engines and is going "full-throttle" on fully battery-electric vehicles with plans to produce the major parts of their powertrain in-house.

"That's where we are," Tavares said. "We are not thinking that we still have the (plug-in hybrid) EV or the (mild hybrid) EV. No, no, we just believe that is going to disappear, because there will be a ban on ICEs."

The company filed for a trademark of the Magneto name Feb. 5. The name may come from the Marvel comic book mutant character associated with the X-Men franchise with the ability to generate and control magnetic fields.

Concerns among four-wheeling enthusiasts with an all-electric Jeep, however, is finding places to charge the vehicle, especially on long camping trips. Jeep on its website says plans to install solar-powered charging stations are underway at Jeep Badge of Honor trails, including in Moab and at the Rubicon Trail in California, and that more information would be shared at the safari.

The adventure brand on Tuesday also shared a sketch of an orange Wrangler with big fender flares and a large bumper with a winch.

bnoble@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @BreanaCNoble