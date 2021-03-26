Windsor Assembly Stellantis plant to shut down again from microchip shortage

A global shortage of microchips is halting production at Stellantis NV's Windsor Assembly Plant again, according to the union representing workers there.

The factory will stop producing minivans for four weeks starting Monday, according to a post on Canadian autoworkers' union Unifor Local 444's Facebook page. The insufficient supply of semiconductors used for automated driving functions, heated seats, infotainment systems and more in automobiles as well as in consumer electronics has shuttered auto plants for weeks and, in some cases, months without an easy solution.

We're offering a great deal on all-access subscriptions. Check it out here.

And a recent fire at one Japanese supplier may have made the situation worse. Stellantis representatives did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Windsor also was shut down for three weeks in February because of the shortage. Another closure for four weeks will affect feeder plants, according to the union. The plant produces the Chrysler Pacifica as well as the Chrysler Voyager, which is branded the Dodge Grand Caravan in Canada. It employs 4,389 hourly and 192 salaried workers on two shifts.

More: Global chip woes: GM to halts more production

Windsor isn't alone in Stellantis' North American footprint. On Saturday, the transatlantic automaker said it was producing, but holding the previous-generation Ram 1500 Classic pickup trucks in Warren Truck Assembly Plant and Saltillo Truck Assembly Plant in Mexico until the semiconductors arrived on site.

Automakers have been battling the supply constraint since late 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic last year shifted production to surging tech orders while automakers halted their plants. When consumer demand for automobiles came roaring back, automakers found themselves scrambling for supply — a problem that could continue late into the year. Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry is even mobilizing to help Renesas Electronics Corp. find equipment after a recent fire at a plant.

Other automakers have been hit worse than Stellantis. Last month, General Motors Co. said the shortage could hurt 2021 earnings by $1.5 to $2 billion, though it is working to protect profit-rich full-size truck and SUV production.

The Detroit automaker this week said it is halting production for the next two weeks starting Monday at its Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon midsize truck plant in Missouri. GM also extended downtime another two weeks through the week of April 12 at its Lansing Grand River plant where the Chevrolet Camaro and Cadillac CT4 and CT5 are built. Production has been down there since March 15. Other plants in Kansas, Mexico and Brazil also have scheduled downtime.

Ford Motor Co. previously predicted a $1 billion to $2.5 billion hit to adjusted pre-tax earnings this year. The Dearborn automaker said its Dearborn Truck Plant producing its popular F-150 full-size trucks will be down Friday through Sunday. Other plants in Ohio, Kentucky and Kansas also have been affected.

A chip shortage isn't the only supply chain battle for automakers either. A severe winter storm caused a shortage of petrochemicals, disrupting some U.S. production at Toyota Motor Corp.

Honda Motor Co. said it is managing "a number of supply chain issues related to a number of factors including the impact from COVID-19, congestion at various ports, the microchip shortage and severe winter weather."

Most of Honda's production in North America has been impacted this week and some of the plants also will temporarily suspend production during the week of March 29.

bnoble@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @BreanaCNoble

Staff Writer Kalea Hall contributed.