Stellantis recalls 446K trucks for potential wheel studs issue

Detroit — Stellantis NV is voluntarily recalling 446,643 U.S.-market trucks for potential wheel stud issues, the automaker said Friday.

The affected vehicles are certain model-year 2012-2021 Ram 3500 heavy-duty pickups, and 4500 and 5500 cab-chassis vehicles.

Stellantis discovered certain service and owner’s manuals contain incorrect lug-nut torque instructions. This could lead to the vehicles having their lug nuts over-torqued, potentially compromising the wheel studs and leading to wheel separation, according to a Stellantis press release.

The automaker isn't aware of any related injuries or accidents.

Dealers have correct service instructions, and vehicles are now being delivered with updated owner’s manuals, the automaker said.

Any service needed on vehicles will be provided of charge. Stellantis says it will advise the affected customers when service becomes available; those with additional questions or concerns may call 1-800-853-1403.

The recall also affects about 31,086 vehicles in Canada and about 104 in certain markets outside North America. An estimated 32,365 Ram 4000 cab-chassis trucks are affected in Mexico.

