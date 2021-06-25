Chicago Auto Show to share refreshed Jeep Compass, plus Jeep's response to Sasquatch Bronco

A refreshed version of the Jeep Compass crossover is next in the long line of the Stellantis NV brand's reveals this year.

Jeep will debut the 2022 Compass at the Chicago Auto Show on July 14. It'll be among the first in-person unveilings since the COVID-19 pandemic began as states lift restrictions on events. The brand also will share a new Wrangler SUV package featuring the largest factory-built tires ever to take on Ford Motor Co.'s Bronco Sasquatch package.

The Compass has been one of the vehicles hardest hit by the ongoing global semiconductor shortage. As of Tuesday, production of more than 64,000 vehicles had been lost this year of the Toluca, Mexico-built crossover, according to estimates from AutoForecast Solutions LLC. Stellantis confirmed earlier this week Toluca Assembly Plant will be down through the week of July 5 as well.

Compass sales in the first quarter were down 33% year-over-year as the plant was updated and faced extended downtime from the shortage of microchips used in infotainment systems, heated seats and assisted driving functions.

Alongside the Compass, Jeep also will debut the Wrangler Xtreme Recon package. The vehicle features 35-inch tires from the factory for the first time and has a 100:1 crawl ratio.

It comes after Ford last week began shipping from the 125,000 Bronco orders it has received to dealers last week. The Bronco offers a Sasquatch package on certain models with 35-inch tires and a maximum 94.75:1 crawl ratio.

Dealers now are accepting orders for the Xtreme Recon package, which is available on the four-door Wrangler Rubicon and the V-8-powered Wrangler Rubicon 392 models. Production will begin in August at Toledo Assembly Plant.

It's not the first time Jeep has responded to features available on Ford's new off-road SUV. Last year, Mopar began selling a side-view mirror kit for when Jeep drivers take the doors off their vehicles. The Bronco retains its mirrors when owners remove its doors.

In the first three months of the year, Jeep sold nearly 50,000 Wranglers, a 25% increase year-over-year. Stellantis will report second-quarter sales Thursday.

This year marks Jeep's 80th anniversary. It has shared the new three-row Grand Cherokee L and Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer SUVs. Production of the next-generation two-row Grand Cherokee will begin later this year. And in addition to the Wrangler Rubicon 392, Jeep has begun shipping its first plug-in hybrid model in North America, the Jeep Wrangler 4xe.

bnoble@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @BreanaCNoble