Stellantis updates first-half financial guidance ahead of EV Day

Ahead of detailing electrification investments and future product, the maker of Jeep SUVs and Ram trucks said Thursday it expects in the first half of 2021 to exceed projected margins it had previously communicated.

Stellantis NV is set to hold its virtual worldwide "EV Day" at 8:30 a.m. The transatlantic automaker is expected to share specifics on how it will compete in an industry transforming toward connected and electric vehicles and seek to convince investors that following its merger between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and French rival Groupe PSA, it has the size, capital and capability to avoid becoming a dinosaur relic.

The word's fourth largest automaker began the day with an update to its financial forecast. It says it expects its adjusted operating income margin in the first half of 2021 will exceed its full-year margin guidance range of 5.5% to 7.5%. That comes despite a global semiconductor shortage hitting planned production rates. The company attributed the larger margins to higher pricing from low inventory, strong mix after prioritizing the production of popular SUVs and trucks and cost control measures.

The automaker still expects negative industrial-free cash flows because of the misses in planned production. Efforts to implement cost savings from the merger that closed in January, however, are on track to exceed first-year expectations, according to the company. Shares were down 3.67% in pre-market trading.

In addition to investments in electrification connected software and electrified product, the company on Thursday said it will detail how it is implementing cost savings as a merged company, options for simplifying battery-electric ownership, battery-electric vehicle platforms and plans for producing its own EV batteries.

The company already has shared that it will place vehicles across its 14 brands worldwide onto four battery-electric platforms. It expects to have electrified options, including plug-in hybrids, for nearly all of its nameplates by 2025 and fully battery-electric options across all models by 2030.

The automaker also is partnering with oil and gas company TotalEnergies SE and its battery maker Saft Groupe SA to produce batteries in Europe. It's not clear how Stellantis will manufacture batteries for North America.

