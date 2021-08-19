Welcome Mat: Art in the Village back in Franklin on Labor Day

By Jeanine Matlow

Special to The Detroit News

Art in the Village back in Franklin

In its 40th year, Art in the Village, Franklin's fine art fair features exceptional works in glass, pottery, fiber, furniture, jewelry, photography, painting, watercolor, wood, sculpture and metal from over 80 artists (the small decrease allows for social distancing). The popular art show that runs from 10 to 5 on Labor Day, Sept. 6, remains an integral part of the Franklin Village Labor Day family festival. Admission is free.

Dahlias the star at Summer Dreams Farm

Visit Summer Dreams Farm at the Rochester Farmers Market every Saturday through Oct. 3 (except for Sept. 18 when they hold their annual open house at the farm in Ortonville). The local flower farm specializing in dahlias is one of the largest growers of this type of flower in the US. At the market, you’ll find pre-made dahlia arrangements as well as a selection of loose stems at their build-your-own bouquet bar. The market opens at 8 a.m., but people often show up before then for the best blooms. It’s best to get there early in the day because they tend to sell out. For information, go to summerdreamsfarm.com.

Chalk it up to fun this summer

Since last summer, chalk drawings have become a popular outdoor activity that adds a cheerful note during these challenging times. For those who would prefer a little more precision in their artistic endeavors, the Doodle Hog sidewalk chalk stencil kit makes it easy to create masterpiece drawings to enhance your sidewalk, driveway or fence. The kit includes six colorful sticks of washable chalk and three large stencils as well as a reusable tube to store your supplies. The retail price is $14.99. For information, go to doodlehog.com.

Essentia makes mattresses for custom orders

Now you can customize a mattress for any space with Essentia. . Each custom mattress is handmade with their high-quality organic components and can take up to 15 business days to craft before shipping. Perfect for RVs, boats, lofts or oversized “family” mattresses, all you need to do is pick a specific model and provide the dimensions to have the company build a custom mattress for any indoor or outdoor living space. For information, go to myessentia.com.