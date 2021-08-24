Ram ProMaster commercial van gets '22 refresh, electric battery in '23

Ram will offer an all-electric ProMaster commercial van in 2023 in response to consumer demand, Stellantis NV said Tuesday, making it one of the first EVs to be offered by the automaker's U.S.-based brands.

For now, though, the gas-powered ProMaster gets a '22 refresh with updates to connectivity, technology and safety. That also includes the next-generation Pentastar V-6 engine, TorqueFlite nine-speed automatic transmission, Uconnect 5 infotainment system and a new crew van configuration that can fit three people in the second row. The vehicles will be available on dealer lots starting in the fourth quarter of this year.

“Ram ProMaster continues to evolve as we listen and respond to customer input, and delivers an unmatched combination of advanced connectivity, interior comfort, refinement and safety features,” Ram CEO Mike Koval Jr. said in a statement. “Ram Commercial continues to focus solely on building the best trucks and commercial vans that allow us to deliver confidence for hardworking people every day, no matter their line of work."

The next step of its mission will be an all-electric offering as a part of Stellantis' $35.5 billion commitment to EVs by 2025. A timeline shared earlier this month did not include an all-electric Ram launch through the first half of 2023, suggesting an electric ProMaster could debut in the latter half of the year. A Jeep EV is pegged for early 2023.

But the electric commercial van would come ahead of the all-electric Ram 1500 pickup truck slated for 2024. Ram says a majority of its segments will have EV options by 2025, with all segments covered by 2030. Stellantis already offers electric commercial vans in Europe. Ford Motor Co. sells its E-Transit van in the U.S.

Meantime, the gas-powered ProMaster gets a 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine and nine-speed transmission offering 280 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque, according to the company. It has up to 6,910 pounds of towing capability, 4,680 pounds of payload and 463 cubic feet of cargo space. The powertrain offers an up to 9% improvement in fuel economy. All models are front-wheel drive.

The ProMaster is available in 18 configurations, including two roof heights, three wheelbases and four vehicle lengths ranging from 8 to 13.5 feet. The new crew van package is available in six different high roof cargo van models.

The 2022 ProMaster also has the most safety features ever offered on Ram's full-size commercial van, including standard full-speed forward collision warning, rear backup camera, drowsiness detection, traffic sign recognition and keyless entry. Options include hands-on Level 2 active drive assist, adaptive cruise control, 360-degree surround view camera, and unobstructed digital rearview mirror.

The subscription-based Ram Telematics service also is available, offering fleet managers the ability to track their vehicle, obtain diagnostic and performance information and receive over-the-air updates.

The vans offer 7- and 10-inch reconfigurable touchscreen displays with the five-times faster Uconnect 5 that offers TomTom navigation in addition to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The instrumental panel display is standard at 3.5 inches and available at 7 inches.

Ram sold more than 29,000 ProMaster vans in the first half of 2021 in the United States, a 66% increase year-over-year.