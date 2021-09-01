Stellantis to buy auto finance company for loans to customers, dealers

The maker of Ram pickups and Jeep SUVs intends to acquire F1 Holdings Corp. in a $285 million all-cash transaction that will provide Stellantis NV with a U.S. captive finance company to support its sales and create shareholder value, the transatlantic automaker said Wednesday.

F1 Holdings is the parent of First Investors Financial Services Group, a Texas-based independent auto finance company. Stellantis is the only major automaker currently operating in the U.S. without a captive auto finance company, according to a news release.

The acquisition will allow Stellantis to provide its customers and dealers with a full range of financing options, including retail loans, leases and floorplan financing, CEO Carlos Tavares said in a statement. Additionally, it's a white-space earnings opportunity and a chance to increase customer loyalty.

"This transaction marks a significant milestone in Stellantis’ sales finance strategy in the critical U.S. market," he said. "First Investors has an outstanding financial and operational platform, underpinned by a strong management team, with vast experience in the auto finance space."

The transaction is expected to close before the end of the year. It is subject to adjustments for closing balance sheet and certain outstanding options from an investor group led by Connecticut's Gallatin Point Capital LLC and affiliates of New York's Jacobs Asset Management LLC.

"Becoming part of Stellantis provides long-term stability for our company and employees," First Investors CEO Tommy Moore Jr. said in a statement. "We believe that there are significant untapped growth opportunities for First Investors under Stellantis ownership as we expand our product suite to support the auto sales growth of Stellantis."

