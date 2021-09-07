Honeywell's Christine Feuell to lead Chrysler with its 10-year chance

Stellantis NV on Tuesday named a CEO for Chrysler as the brand is given 10 years to prove it can be profitable and grow — or possibly face the chopping block.

Christine Feuell, previously the chief commercial officer at Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions, will start Sept. 13 and report to Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares.

Chrysler was the only one of 14 brands at the transatlantic parent of Jeep and Ram that didn't have a set leader in place following the merger between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and French rival Groupe PSA in January. Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis had been holding the position in the interim.

Tavares has said he is giving all of Stellantis' brands the chance to succeed in the next decade and has gone so far as to call Chrysler a "pillar" of the company's heritage. The brand, according to experts, has faced an identity crisis for years. It only sells minivans and the 300 sedan — vehicles in two historically shrinking segments. During Stellantis' recent EV Day, however, an electrified Chrysler SUV concept was teased, though no details were provided.

Christine Feuell has experience as a senior marketing executive in automotive, supply chain automation systems and smart building technologies industries. She's held roles in sales, marketing, product management and profit-and-loss leadership at Ford Motor Co., Johnson Controls International plc and Honeywell International Inc.

Stellantis highlighted her experience delivering profitable growth through integrated products, software and services as well as her expertise in building advanced product, marketing and business model strategies.

“Christine heading Chrysler is great news for Stellantis," Tavares said in a statement. "I’m convinced that she will play an integral and strategic role in setting the new impetus and direction for this iconic brand and unleash its great potential.”

bnoble@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @BreanaCNoble