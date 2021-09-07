Jeep, Ram maker to hold job fair to hire at Metro Detroit plants

The maker of Jeep SUVs and Ram pickups is holding a job fair on Wednesday and Thursday to hire hourly production operators at its Metro Detroit plants.

The Stellantis NV hiring events will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Conner Event Center at 20000 Conner St. in Detroit. Applicants must preregister at signupgenius.com/go/20f0b49a8ad28aafe3-stellantis.

The automaker has been in the process of investing $4.5 billion into five Michigan facilities and adding 6,500 jobs, a plan announced in 2019. The hiring fair seeks to fill out its workforce pipeline. It previously gave Detroit residents the first opportunity at jobs at its new assembly plant in Detroit per its community benefits agreement.

The entry-level production operator positions start at $15.78 per hour under the company's contract with the United Auto Workers. Employees can begin receiving medical and prescription drug coverage after 90 days. Life insurance coverage begins the first of the month after an employee is hired. Workers become eligible for holiday pay after 90 days and have the potential to be eligible for paid or unpaid time off, too.

Candidates must be at least 18 and should plan to spend an hour-and-a-half at the event.

The automaker employs 27,000 people in Metro Detroit. It operates nine manufacturing locations here, including assembly plants in Detroit, Sterling Heights, and Warren making the Jeep Grand Cherokee and its three-row L model, the Dodge Durango SUV, Ram 1500 pickups and the full-size Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer premium extensions of the Jeep brand.

“Stellantis has a long history in Metro Detroit, dating back more than 100 years,” Mike Resha, head of North America manufacturing, said in a statement. “We’re looking for good people, who enjoy working in teams and solving problems, to join our manufacturing family in building the most iconic vehicles in the world.”

