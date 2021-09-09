Semiconductor shortage halts Jeep Cherokee, Chrysler minivan plants for next two weeks

The global shortage of semiconductors will keep production of the Jeep Cherokee and Chrysler minivans down for the next two weeks, Stellantis NV said.

That means its plants in Belvidere, Illinois, and Windsor, Ontario, won't be running next week or the week of Sept. 20 after both have already seen months of downtime this year because of the microchip shortage that some predict could last well into next year.

But the shortage doesn't cut evenly. Automakers, including Stellantis, have sought to prioritize production of their most profitable trucks and SUVs. The company this week held a job fair in Detroit to hire production operators for its facilities in Metro Detroit.

"Stellantis continues to work closely with our suppliers to mitigate the manufacturing impacts caused by the various supply chain issues facing our industry," Stellantis spokeswoman Jodi Tinson said in a statement.

Ford Motor Co. on Wednesday also confirmed more downtime next week for the F-150 truck and Transit van lines at Kansas City Assembly Plant in Missouri.

Meanwhile, increasing COVID-19 cases in countries like Malaysia are exacerbating the parts scarcity. Manufacturer Unisem, according to Bloomberg, is shutting some plants for seven days after three employees died recently from the virus.

