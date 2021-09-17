Microchip shortage to idle Jeep Grand Cherokee plant in Detroit

Production of the two-row Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV will halt at the Jefferson North Assembly Plant in Detroit next week, parent company Stellantis NV confirmed Friday.

The disruption is the result of a global semiconductor shortage, the COVID-19 pandemic and increased demand for consumer electronics. Automakers like Stellantis are seeking to protect their most profitable pickups and SUVs and secure the chips needed for electronic functions in their vehicles.

The supply scarcity last hit Jefferson North, where Jeep builds its most popular vehicle, in mid-July. Stellantis also has said it is extending downtime for the Jeep Cherokee crossover in Belvidere, Illinois, and Chrysler minivans in Windsor, Ontario, through the week of Sept. 27. General Motors Co. on Thursday also announced extended shutdowns at a number of its plants, including its Lake Orion factory where it builds the recalled electric Chevrolet Bolt EV and Bolt EUV.

