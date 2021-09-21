Stellantis North America CEO Mike Manley leaves post for AutoNation

Mike Manley, Stellantis NV's chief executive in North America, will leave the role on Nov. 1 to become CEO of Florida-based AutoNation Inc.

The announcement came hours before the opening ceremony of Motor Bella, Detroit's replacement for the canceled auto show.

Manley, the former CEO of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, has served as Head of Americas for Stellantis since January 2021, when Fiat Chrysler merged with Groupe PSA to form the new company. He has worked with the company since 2000, when he was hired as DaimlerChrysler's director for network development in the United Kingdom.

"After 20 incredible, challenging and enjoyable years, and with Stellantis performing so strongly under Carlos’ leadership, the time feels right for me to open a new chapter," Manley said in a statement.

"Working with Carlos to create this extraordinary company, with the constant support of our shareholders, has been a huge privilege both professionally and personally. I’m so proud of our Stellantis teams for their extraordinary work and I wish Carlos and them every success as they continue their great adventure."

North American COO Mark Stewart and Latin American COO Antonio Filosa will report directly to CEO Carlos Tavares. Manley will also join the board of the Stellantis Foundation, the company's charitable arm.

Manley will replace Mike Jackson as chief executive of AutoNation, an auto retailer based in Fort Lauderdale.

Manley previously served as the automaker's head of Jeep brand, head of Ram brand, and chief operating officer for the Asia Pacific region. He was the lead Chrysler Group executive for Chrysler's international activities outside of the North American Free Trade Agreement, according to a company bio.

"It’s been my privilege to know Mike first as a competitor, then as a partner and colleague in the creation of Stellantis, but most importantly, always as a friend," Tavares said in a statement. "From the very earliest days of our discussions, we shared a truly common vision, belief and commitment and it’s on these solid foundations, built over the past several years, that Stellantis has delivered its impressive early results.”

As CEO of FCA, Manley originally pursued a merger with French automaker Renault SA that ultimately fell through amid recriminations of meddling by French government officials. The merger with PSA was announced in 2019 and finalized in January 2021.

Staff Writer Jordyn Grzelewski contributed.

