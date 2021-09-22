Jeep, Ram offer (RED) special editions to support pandemic relief

Jeep and Ram will offer special edition (RED) vehicles to fund more than $4 million for pandemic relief efforts over the next three years, Stellantis NV said Wednesday.

(RED) is a project from U2 frontman Bono and Bobby Shriver with The ONE Campaign, a nonprofit seeking to end extreme poverty and preventable disease by 2030. Started in 2006, (RED) began with the mission to end acquired immunodeficiency syndrome by partnering with companies to sell (RED) branded products whose contributions go to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria in sub-Saharan Africa. It also funds COVID-19 relief efforts.

"This partnership with FIAT, Jeep and RAM is a powerful shot in the arm for (RED)’s fight against pandemics and the complacency that fuels them," Bono said in a statement. "Less than 5 percent of people in Africa are fully vaccinated, while vaccines are plentiful in Europe and America. We have to do more and fast to support the hundreds of millions of people who don’t yet have access to the vaccines, therapeutics or sufficient PPE."

The Jeep Compass crossover and Ram 1500 pickup (RED) editions will have their own (RED) brand design cues, including (RED) badging on the exterior and interior of each vehicle. A (RED) edition of the Fiat New 500 electric car also was revealed on Wednesday for Europe during an event in Turin, Italy.

“As the first automotive brands ever to join forces with (RED), a leader in the worldwide fight against pandemics, our immediate goal is to initiate a call to action to help combat these global health emergencies, including COVID-19 relief efforts,” Olivier Francois, global chief marketing officer of Stellantis, said in a statement.

“This marketing amplification plan across our three unique brands to drive more impact, more value, more meaningful awareness globally for the partnership allows us to turn $4 million into something far greater over the next three years.”

Ram will show its pickup during the State Fair of Texas starting Thursday. Additional details will be shared soon. To the promote the effort, the brands are promoting the campaign on their social channels.

The (RED) project has provided nearly $700 million for the Global Fund, helping more than 220 million people. Last week, Apple Inc. announced a (RED)-branded iPhone 13.

