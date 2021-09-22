Microchip shortage hits heavy-duty Rams, Grand Cherokee and Dodge vehicles

Plants producing heavy-duty Ram pickup trucks, the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Dodge vehicles will idle next week due to the global semiconductor shortage.

Demand for consumer electronics has led to a scarcity of the microchips used in vehicle electronics, halting factories worldwide and increasing vehicles prices. Automakers have sought to protect their most profitable vehicles, but they say they have little insight into the chip production deep in the supply chain.

After weeks of downtime this year, though, Stellantis NV's Windsor Assembly Plant in Ontario will return to producing Chrysler minivans next week. The automaker last week had expected it still would be down.

Meanwhile, Jefferson North Assembly Plant in Detroit will idle for a second consecutive week. It produces the Grand Cherokee and Dodge Durango SUVs.

Production at Saltillo Truck Assembly Plant in Mexico and Brampton Assembly Plant in Ontario also will halt. Saltillo makes the Ram 1500 Classic as well as the 2500, 3500, 4500 and 5500 heavy-duty trucks. Brampton assembles the Dodge Charger and Challenger muscle cars as well as the Chrysler 300 sedan.

Stellantis also is extending downtime next week at Belvidere Assembly Plant in Illinois, home of the Jeep Cherokee crossover.

"Stellantis," spokeswoman Jodi Tinson said in a statement, "continues to work closely with our suppliers to mitigate the manufacturing impacts caused by the various supply chain issues facing our industry."

