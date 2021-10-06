Jeep Cherokee plant in Illinois to be down through rest of October

Production at Stellantis NV's Belvidere Assembly Plant in Illinois will be down through the rest of October due to the global semiconductor shortage, the automaker confirmed Wednesday.

The plant, which according to Stellantis employs some 2,362 hourly workers, builds the Jeep Cherokee crossover.

The Belvidere plant has had significant periods of downtime this year and in July went down to a single shift, reflecting both the toll of the chip shortage as well as lagging demand for the Cherokee.

Belvidere has taken the largest production hit of any of Stellantis' plants in North America, according to forecasting firm AutoForecast Solutions, with 119,627 units of lost production as of Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Ford Motor Co. said Wednesday its Flat Rock Assembly Plant, which builds Mustangs, will be down the week of Oct. 11 "due to a part shortage related to the semiconductor situation."

Globally, the chip shortage could cost the automotive industry as much as $210 billion in lost revenue this year, according to a recent estimate from consulting firm AlixPartners LLP. The firm projects lost production volume could total 7.7 million vehicles globally for the year.