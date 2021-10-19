Semiconductor shortage delays Maserati Grecale premiere until spring

The premiere of the Maserati Grecale is being delayed until the spring because of parts shortages, including the small semiconductors that have automotive plants idling around the world.

The new SUV from Stellantis NV's luxury brand was set to make its debut on Nov. 16. The launch is being affected by interruptions in the supply chains for key components necessary to complete the car’s production process.

"In particular, due to the shortage of semiconductors, the quantity of production would not allow us to respond properly to the expected global demand," Maserati said in a statement.