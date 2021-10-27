EGLE hits new Jeep plant in Detroit with 2nd violation for chemical emissions

The state of Michigan has issued a second violation against the new Jeep plant in Detroit, this time for insufficient controls on chemical emissions.

Staff of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy's Air Quality Division during an inspection on Oct. 12 and 13 observed in the Mack Assembly Plant's paint shop volatile organic compound emissions that were not being ducted to a regenerative thermal oxidizer, a system that destroys such compounds, which can be health hazards, according to the violation. The control is a requirement of Stellantis NV's air-quality permit.

The violation comes after the plant that assembles the new Jeep Grand Cherokee L three-row SUV received an EGLE violation in September for moderate and strong odors coming from its new paint shop. Residents living along Beniteau Street bordering the plant, who now look upon the facility from their backyards, have complained about chemical and metallic smells from the plant and irritations to eyes and skin since it began producing vehicles. They have petitioned the company and protested at its events, demanding the automaker do more to protect its neighbors.

Stellantis must correct the situation and submit a written response to the EGLE by Nov. 10 with an explanation of the causes and duration of the violation, what actions it is taking to correct the violation and how it will prevent a recurrence.

"Stellantis has received a notice from EGLE related to ducting requirements in a particular area of the Mack paint shop," Stellantis spokeswoman Jodi Tinson said in a statement. "The plant has been and continues to be in full compliance with the permitted emissions limits. We will work to address this issue promptly."

Stellantis expanded the site of a partially idled engine plant on Detroit's east side into a $1.6 billion assembly plant that now employs nearly 5,000 people on three shifts. It began delivering the three-row Grand Cherokees in June to dealerships. With $900 million in updates forthcoming for the adjacent Jefferson North Assembly Plant, the city and state supported the projects with hundreds of millions of dollars in incentives.

In response to the initial odor violation, Stellantis earlier this month said it had hired a third-party investigation firm to look into the matter. It also was conducting its own internal investigation, adding a routine monitoring program, implementing some new protocols in its paint shop and setting up a hotline for residents to call. More information is expected to be available on that soon as the automaker works out some technical issues. That response from the company, issued a day prior to EGLE's inspection, made no mention about the lack of ducting to the regenerative thermal oxidizer.

"It is important to note that the emission control systems at the facility are operating properly and in compliance with the air permit conditions," Michael Brieda, Mack's plant manager, said in the company's response to the EGLE at the time.

The automaker has said the Mack plant has the lowest volatile organic compound emissions rate of any U.S. assembly plant in the country. VOCs create ozone, a toxic gas, when they combine with the atmosphere.

Southeast Michigan already is a non-attainment region with high levels of ozone, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. That prevents new ozone-producing activities in the region. To open the Mack Assembly Plant, the automaker agreed to reduce emissions at its Warren Truck Assembly Plant. With the updates to Warren, there is a more than 30% reduction in VOC emissions in the non-attainment region, according to Stellantis.

Mack's majority Black, low-income 48214 ZIP code has one of the highest asthma hospitalization rates in the city, according to a 2016 report from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

As a part of its city-required community benefits agreement with residents, the automaker has paid $1.8 million to the city's Housing & Revitalization Department, which is distributing home repair grants to residents near the plant meant for critical repairs, including air filtration, lead abatement, roofing replacement and remediation

The automaker a year ago also installed an ambient air-quality station on the Mack property, which was in response to the community’s request for more accurate and reliable data that reflects the air quality on the east side of Detroit. Stellantis provides that information to the state, but not directly to the public, which it has said it's considering.

