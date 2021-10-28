Stellantis confirms 2021 guidance as Q3 revenues, shipments drop

The maker of Jeep SUVs and Ram pickup trucks confirmed its full-year guidance for an adjusted operating margin of 10% for 2021 even as revenues and shipments in the third quarter dropped.

Stellantis NV on Thursday reported net revenue decreased 14% to $37.2 billion (32.6 billion euro) for the July-to-September quarter. Global shipments fell 27% as a global semiconductor shortage hit production. But new Jeep and electrified offerings are keeping the transatlantic automaker positive about its full-year results assuming no further deterioration of the microchip supply or significant COVID-19 lockdowns.

“Stellantis’ Q3 net revenues reflect the success of our recent vehicle launches, including new electrified offerings, combined with significant commercial and industrial actions executed by our teams in response to unfilled semiconductor orders," Richard Palmer, chief financial officer, said in a statement. "Full year guidance is therefore confirmed despite continued poor visibility of component supply."

Investors were reacting positively in Europe early Thursday with the company's stock rising roughly 2% in Milan and Paris.

Unlike its Detroit rivals, the merger between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and French rival Groupe PSA reports earnings for the first and second halves of the year. The automaker will share 2021 financial results after the new year.

Shipments totaled 1.131 million vehicles in the third quarter. The shortage of the microchips used in electronics from steering wheels and heated seats to infotainment systems has idled some plants for weeks. The shortage for the first time this week hit the new Mack Assembly Plant in Detroit producing the Jeep Grand Cherokee L three-row SUV, idling it for three days. No downtime at any plant in North America is scheduled for next week, however.

From July through September, the company lost about 30% of planned production, or about 600,000 vehicles, the company estimated. That contributed to U.S. sales falling 17% year-over-year as dealer inventories depleted and average transaction prices rose. Global inventory at the end of September was at 689,000 vehicles, down from 1.234 million in March, according to Stellantis.

Average transaction prices for its vehicles in the United States were up almost 14% to $48,867 as vehicles were taking 40% fewer days to sell in the third quarter, according to auto information website Edmunds.com Inc.

“Stellantis benefited from slightly more robust passenger car sales than its Detroit 3 counterparts in Q3," Ivan Drury, Edmunds' senior manager of insights, said in a statement. "But because the company has more niche sporty offerings in this segment, it hasn’t necessarily benefited from or captured the consumers that Ford may have lost through the shuttering of the Focus and Fusion like the Asian automakers have."

North America brought in $18.02 billion net revenue, down 16%. Shipments of 394,000 vehicles, down 29%, resulted from the chip shortage and the discontinuation of the Dodge Grand Caravan minivan and Journey SUV. Production of the new Jeep Grand Cherokee L three-row SUV, however, partially offset those figures.

Stellantis sales made it the market leader in South America and Europe's commercial vehicle sector. Revenues rose 43% in South America from favorable mix and pricing, but dropped 21% in Europe. Revenues also fell 10% in the Middle East and Africa, but increased 23% in Asia from boosted volumes. For Maserati, revenues were up 31% as shipments rose, and the luxury brand began deliveries of its MC20 super sportscar.

Stellantis also has been doubling down on its electrification efforts. During Jeep's big 80th year, it last month officially revealed the next-generation two-row Jeep Grand Cherokee, which has a plug-in hybrid option. Last week it also announced plans for two joint ventures to build a battery plant in North America each with LG Energy Solution and Samsung SDI.

The automaker says it will invest $35.5 billion into electrification by 2025. It expects to have a fully electric offering for each of its nameplates in the United States come 2029 and have plug-in hybrids and EVs represent 40% of U.S. sales by 2030.

But Drury said investors will have interest in more immediate issues for the automaker like vehicles in overlapping segments from its 14 brands, particularly in Europe, and brands that struggle to resonate with consumers.

"It’s been almost a year since FCA and PSA inked the merger, and we have yet to see any definitive steps that Stellantis is taking toward either revamping the Chrysler brand, or finally giving it the axe," he noted.

Tavares has said he is giving Stellantis' brands a decade to prove their value and grow. The automaker in September appointed Chrysler its own CEO — Christine Feuell, a former executive of Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions and Ford Motor Co.

During the third quarter, Stellantis also announced plan to acquire First Investors Financial Services Group and no longer be the only major automaker without a captive financial group in the United States. The Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer launched at Warren Truck Assembly Plant, as well.

Stellantis' third-quarter revenue surpassed its crosstown rivals. Ford Motor Co. said it generated $35.7 billion billion in revenue, down 5%, in the third quarter and made profits of $1.8 billion. General Motors Co. brought in $26.8 billion in revenue, down 25%, in the third quarter for a net income of $2.4 billion.

